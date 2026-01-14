CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Beaver County.

The Center Township Police Department said the crash happened on Jan. 8 at the intersection of Brodhead Road and Pleasant Drive.

Police say the man fled the scene after hitting another vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Center Township Police Department at 724-744-3329.

Police looking to identify suspect in hit-and-run crash in Beaver County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Beaver County. (WPXI/WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group