Police looking to identify suspect in hit-and-run crash in Indiana County

RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Indiana County.

Information shared by Pennsylvania State Police on Monday said the crash happened on June 16 at 2:21 p.m.

Troopers said a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep, crashed into a legally parked red Toyota RAV4 in the Rose Inn parking lot on Route 110 in Rayne Township.

Police said the driver of the unidentified vehicle then left without providing any information on notification.

The man was captured on surveillance video.

Troopers ask that anyone who recognizes him call Corporal Seth Moore at 724-357-1960.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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