Police looking for information on non-verbal child found walking in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The City of Aliquippa Police Department is looking for information on a non-verbal boy found walking alone.

The boy was found walking in the area of the 1700 block of Main Street at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the child, 7, is non-verbal, so there is no information on his name or address.

The boy is at the police station, police said.

Anyone with information on the boy, including who his parents are or where he lives, is asked to call the Beaver County 911 Center at 724-775-0880.

