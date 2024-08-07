Local

Rapper Nelly arrested in St. Louis area

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Rapper Nelly was arrested in the St. Louis area early Wednesday morning.

NBC affiliate KRCG reports that Nelly, whose legal name is Cornell Haynes II, was arrested for having four ecstasy pills and for not having insurance.

Citing court records, KRCG says he was arrested at 4:45 a.m., taken to the Maryland Heights Police Department and later released.

The rapper also had an outstanding traffic summons.

