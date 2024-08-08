Woman, 18, reported missing 2 hours before being found shot to death in Monroeville, police say

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An 18-year-old was reported missing two hours before police say they found her shot to death in Monroeville.

Emergency crews were called to Cambridge Square Apartments around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Once on scene, they found the victim, Joselyn Thomas, 18, shot to death.

Thomas was reported missing to North Versailles police at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives say Albert Williams, 18, of Wilkinsburg, is responsible for the deadly shooting.

Williams has been arrested and detectives are working with the DA’s office on appropriate charges.

A motive has not been revealed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

