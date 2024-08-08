Local softball coach accused of sexually assaulting teenager

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local softball coach is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl over the last three years.

James Muir, of Blawnox, served as an assistant softball coach with multiple local organizations including Fox Chapel Area High School and Penn State New Kensington.

According to Allegheny County Police, the girl, who is currently 17, told investigators about the alleged sexual abuse last month.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca has been looking through court documents. He has the latest on the investigation on 11 at 11.

