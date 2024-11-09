Police looking for missing Beaver County teen girl who may be in Allegheny County

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Police in Beaver County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

Officers say Zion Humphries (Grace) was last seen on Nov. 1 at 12:38 p.m. in Ambridge.

She is 16 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Police say Humphries could be in multiple Allegheny County communities, including:

Hazelwood

Churchhill

Pitcairn

North Versailles

Anyone with information on Humphries’ location is asked to call the Ambridge Borough Police Department at 724-266-3270.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group