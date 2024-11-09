Local

Police looking for missing Beaver County teen girl who may be in Allegheny County

Police looking for missing Beaver County teen girl who may be in Allegheny County Police in Beaver County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl. (Ambridge Borough Police Department/Ambridge Borough Police Department)

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Police in Beaver County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

Officers say Zion Humphries (Grace) was last seen on Nov. 1 at 12:38 p.m. in Ambridge.

She is 16 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Police say Humphries could be in multiple Allegheny County communities, including:

  • Hazelwood
  • Churchhill
  • Pitcairn
  • North Versailles

Anyone with information on Humphries’ location is asked to call the Ambridge Borough Police Department at 724-266-3270.

