Police looking for missing Beaver County teen girl who may be in Allegheny County

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Police in Beaver County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.
Officers say Zion Humphries (Grace) was last seen on Nov. 1 at 12:38 p.m. in Ambridge.
She is 16 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Police say Humphries could be in multiple Allegheny County communities, including:
- Hazelwood
- Churchhill
- Pitcairn
- North Versailles
Anyone with information on Humphries’ location is asked to call the Ambridge Borough Police Department at 724-266-3270.
