Police looking for missing Clairton man with autism

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A Clairton man with autism has been reported missing.

William “Bill” Thomas, 22, was last seen on Friday at 10:30 p.m.

He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Thomas was wearing a white “Detriot” hat and had a black bag.

He may be heading to the Carrick neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

