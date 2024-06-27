Police looking for missing Ohio teen who may have been seen in New Castle

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — Austintown, Ohio police are looking for a missing teenager who may have been seen in New Castle.

Police said Emily Groft, 15, has been missing since May 15, when she ran away and took an Uber to Pittsburgh.

The police department received a call that she may have been seen in the New Castle area within the last two weeks.

Goft, who also goes by Alexia Rae, Kiki and Kia, is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue pajama pants with snowmen, gray Croc-style shoes and carrying a black crossover purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Austintown police at 330-799-9721 or the United States Marshalls at 33-314-1830.

