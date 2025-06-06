Police looking for missing teen boy from Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing teen boy from Brentwood.

Jaydee Aviles, 17, was last seen leaving his house on Tuesday.

Aviles has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multicolored hoody, black pants, low-cut Air Force 1 shoes and brown sunglasses.

He weighs about 130 pounds and is 5 feet and 3 inches tall.

Police believe he could be in the Penn Hills or Verona area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

