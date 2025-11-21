Police looking for wanted man they say led them on a chase in Butler County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a chase, going 115 mph in a 45 mph zone in Butler County.

State Police first started to follow 49-year-old Craig Hayden in Center Township early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear why he was in Center Township, as Hayden has a Bridgeville address, which is an hour and 15 minutes away.

Now, police are looking for him, after he reportedly hit speeds of 115 mph.

Center Township neighbors are in disbelief that anyone could go 115 mph on State Route 308, also known as West Sunbury Road.

State Police say it was 2:30 Saturday morning when troopers first spotted a silver car on 308 as it turned left onto Sunset Drive and then right onto Shanahan Road.

When it got to this stop sign, the officer ran the plates and saw the man behind the wheel had several warrants out for his arrest. Police say the driver, Craig Hayden, was wanted in Westmoreland County for indecent assault and harassment and in Butler for a DUI charge.

Police say Hayden turned back onto 308 and that’s when he reportedly hit outrageous speeds. A neighbor who lives there didn’t want to be identified but explained how dangerous the road is.

A Center Township neighbor said, “He really would’ve had to floor it just leaving Shanahan turning left, he would’ve had to floor it before hitting that hill and then the ‘S’.”

Police clocked Hayden going 115 mph in a 45.

“That speed is just very, very high for that ‘S’ turn. I can’t believe he wouldn’t have gone straight down over into a farm field,” she said.

Authorities say Hayden crossed traffic multiple times. Police say they tried pulling Hayden over near Holyoke Road, but he kept going.

“It’s pretty crazy because several hundred feet it starts down a large hill and then makes an S and I’m not sure how he would’ve made that ‘S’ without crashing,” the neighbor added.

After pursuing him for 5 miles, police ended the chase near Mahood Road because it just wasn’t safe.

The neighbor said, “At that speed, I would definitely be calling it off too.”

Court records show Hayden has a history of DUI charges and was not supposed to be driving because he has a suspended license. State Police continue their search for him.

