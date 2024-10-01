Local

Police officer hurt during domestic dispute in Rochester

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Beaver County map

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A police officer was hurt while responding to a domestic dispute in Rochester Monday night.

Rochester police said they were called for a domestic dispute on Monroe Street at around 10:36 p.m.

An officer was hurt by a person in the house, who was arrested.

Police said the officer is being treated at a local hospital. There is currently no word on their condition.

Rochester police said the officer was not shot.

