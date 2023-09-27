Police officer hurt in head-on collision in Shaler Township

A police officer was hurt in an early morning crash in Shaler Township.
Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is live at the scene with the latest through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.
It happened around 3:45 a.m. in a construction zone along Route 8. The Shaler police chief told Channel 11 the officer was working road construction detail inside his police vehicle when another vehicle struck him head-on.
They were both taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Shaler police say Route 8 is closed between Pennview Street and Spencer Lane.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group