Police officer hurt in head-on collision in Shaler Township

A police officer was hurt in an early morning crash in Shaler Township.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. in a construction zone along Route 8. The Shaler police chief told Channel 11 the officer was working road construction detail inside his police vehicle when another vehicle struck him head-on.

They were both taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Shaler police say Route 8 is closed between Pennview Street and Spencer Lane.

