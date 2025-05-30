Police officer hurt trying to stop thieves at Home Depot in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A West Mifflin police officer is recovering after court documents said she was hurt while trying to prevent thieves from stealing from Home Depot.

It was just before noon on Thursday when police were called to the store on Mountain View Drive after investigators say two people, later identified as William James and Brianne Arnold, were trying to hide and steal hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Court documents filed this week said that as they were walking out of the store with it, a police officer tried to stop James, and at that time, he shoved her to the ground, causing severe injury to her left knee.

“I’m so sorry that happened because I can’t believe that would be happening here. This is a very nice place, it stuns me how people react,” said Richard Sites, who shops at Home Depot frequently. “It just makes me mad to hear about this.”

Investigators said James ran away, and Arnold got into the passenger seat of a pickup truck, which then sped away towards Lebanon Church Road. James was found hiding in the bushes in the hillside area of Mountain View Drive, below Buffalo Wild Wings. While police were arresting him, officers pulled over the pickup truck at the intersection of Regis Avenue and Lebanon Church Road. The driver was identified as Todd Thompson, and Arnold was in the passenger seat. Police found drugs and paraphernalia in the center console of the truck.

Police were able to recover the stolen items.

Customers we spoke with were happy to hear the alleged thieves had been caught.

“Nobody has respect for anything. The ones that are doing this have not had any morals or respect,” said Bonnie Sites of Baldwin.

Thompson and Arnold both face of variety of charges, including retail theft, conspiracy, and possession. James also faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

