Police officer, resident taken to hospital from Mount Lebanon apartment fire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Mount Lebanon apartment building.

An Allegheny County dispatcher said crews were called to Roselawn Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.

Officials at the scene told Channel 11 there was a fire in a kitchen on the third floor. Flames were shooting out of the window when they arrived on scene.

Fire crews contained the fire to the apartment, officials said.

The person who lives in the apartment and a police officer were taken to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

