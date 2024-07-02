Police officer, resident taken to hospital from Mount Lebanon apartment fire

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Mount Lebanon apartment building.

An Allegheny County dispatcher said crews were called to Roselawn Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.

Officials at the scene told Channel 11 there was a fire in a kitchen on the third floor. Flames were shooting out of the window when they arrived on scene.

Fire crews contained the fire to the apartment, officials said.

The person who lives in the apartment and a police officer were taken to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group