Police officers recognized with award for response to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers were recognized with an award last week for their response to the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.

A group of officers were presented with the Courage Under Hostile Fire Award.

The officers recognized were Anthony Burke, Jonathan Craig, Jeffrey Garris, Jeremy Hurley, Timothy Matson, Daniel Mead, Stephen Mescan, Andrew Miller, John Persin, Joshua Robey, Michael Saldutte, Michael Smidga and Clint Thimons.

The officers were recognized for exhibiting exceptional courage and professionalism while preventing further bloodshed through their acts of bravery.

The 25th Annual LEAD Awards ceremony was held to recognize outstanding performances by Western PA law enforcement.



The Courage Under Hostile Fire Award was presented to PBP Officers for their response at the Tree of Life Synagogue on 10/27/2018.



