Police officers shot, killed in York County identified by officials

NORTH CODORUS, Pa. — The three police officers who were shot and killed while trying to serve a search warrant in York County have been identified.

During a press release on Thursday, York County District Attorney Tim Barker identified the men as Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Officer Isaiah Emenheiser.

Police said the incident began after a woman called police on Tuesday to report that her ex-boyfriend, Matthew James Ruth, 24, was stalking her and had possibly lit her truck on fire on Aug. 20.

Trail camera footage showed police on a trial camera on the property at that time. Police were unable to find him that night, but returned to the area at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the door of the house was unlocked, even though the ex-girlfriend and her mother had left it locked before leaving the property on Tuesday. When they approached the door, police say Ruth shot the three men with an AR-15 rifle with a suppressor.

A deputy sheriff from the York County Sheriff’s Department and another officer were providing assistance.

Police said a fourth officer was shot and remains in the hospital.

Ruth was killed during a final exchange of gunfire between that officer and the deputy sheriff. The Deputy Sheriff was also injured by gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

