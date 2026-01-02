Police remember Brackenridge chief killed while on duty 2 years ago

Police are remembering Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was killed while on duty two years ago.

McIntire was sworn in as Brackenridge’s chief on Jan. 2, 2019. Exactly four years later, he was fatally shot while searching for an active shooter.

On Friday, the Brentwood Police Department shared this remembrance:

“Today, we take a moment to honor the memory of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who made the ultimate sacrifice on this date in 2023. Chief McIntire’s selfless dedication to serving and protecting the community will never be forgotten.

His bravery and commitment to keeping our streets safe are an inspiration to us all. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers during this time.

Let us take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by Chief McIntire and all law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities.

Rest in peace, Chief McIntire. Your service and sacrifice will always be remembered."

