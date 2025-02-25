Man found shot to death in McKeesport cemetery identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man found shot to death in the McKeesport Versailles cemetery last week.

The medical examiner identified the man as Daniel Smith, 21, of Duquesne.

Smith’s body was found at the cemetery on Feb. 17. Allegheny County police previously said they don’t believe the shooting took place at the cemetery, but that his body was placed there afterward.

His death remains under investigation. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

