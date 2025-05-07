Police, rescue crews searching for suspect in river following foot pursuit in Avalon, sources say

AVALON, Pa. — Police and rescue crews are currently searching the Ohio River for a suspect following a foot pursuit in Avalon, sources tell Channel 11.

Emergency crews from Avalon, Bellevue, City of Pittsburgh River Rescue, Stowe Township and Emsworth are all on scene.

Right now, it’s unknown why the suspect was being pursued.

We have multiple crews at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

