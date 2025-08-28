Report of armed person at Pitt law library ‘unfounded,’ officials say

PITTSBURGH — A report of an armed person on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus is “unfounded,” public safety officials say.

Pittsburgh police were called about a possible armed person near the Barco Law School. Officers responded and found that the report was unfounded.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Pitt Police confirm officers have cleared the building, and there is no credible threat. Members of the public can resume normal activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

