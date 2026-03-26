Person injured in exchange of gunfire at Edgewood Towne Center

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — A person was injured in a shootout at Edgewood Towne Center.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue at around 3:14 p.m. on Thursday.

Click here for photos of the investigation.

The Edgewood Police Department said a person was shot near the Wendy’s. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Allegheny County Police said two “males” were shooting at each other in this area. They said the victim was hit in the buttocks.

The second shooter fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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