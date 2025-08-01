2 people shot in Downtown Pittsburgh; police looking for suspect

PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Friday afternoon.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the initial call was reported in the area of Penn Avenue and Garrison Place at 4:20 p.m.

Police respond to shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh Police were called to Penn Avenue at 4:20 p.m. (WPXI/WPXI)

Pittsburgh Police said a man and woman were both shot.

The woman was found in the area of Penn Avenue and Garrison Place and had been shot in the leg.

The man was found a block down the street and had been shot in the arm and leg.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Police are looking for a suspect at this time.

Two people were detained for questioning but are not in custody.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

