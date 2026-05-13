Police search for vehicle after dog hit, killed in West Homestead

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Police are searching for the vehicle they say hit and killed a dog in West Homestead.

According to the West Homestead Police Department, the dog was hit by a silver Toyota with a male driver near Sarah Street and West 10th Avenue on Monday.

The driver stopped briefly and then fled, police say.

The dog was taken to a vet hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Residents with security video or other information are asked to contact the West Homestead Police Department.

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