Police searching for suspect accused of car break-ins at White Oak Park, using stolen credit cards

Allegheny County Police have filed charges against two men they say stole credit cards from cars at White Oak Park and attempted to spend thousands of dollars with them.

On March 11 and 12, two victims reported items missing, including wallets, and fraudulent purchases on their credit cards. It was determined both incidents happened on March 10.

Police said purchases of more than $10,000 were attempted using the credit cards at businesses in the area.

Detectives said they used surveillance video to identify the two people involved as Matias Montes-Vega and Angelo Nanculeo, both 26 years old.

County police said both men were previously known to their department and other departments in the area.

On March 11, police from Upper St. Clair and Peters Township conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Montes-Vega. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

According to county police, the vehicle was previously linked to suspected vehicle break-ins in our region and Louisville in 2024.

Both men are facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud and criminal conspiracy.

County Police are currently attempting to find Nanculeo, who is pictured above.

“Once again, County Police want to remind everyone to protect their belongings. Thieves are known to target vehicles in public places, and they aren’t afraid to break into locked vehicles. Do not leave any valuables inside your vehicle. Lock your doors. If you see something suspicious, please call 9-1-1.,” County police said in a Facebook post.

