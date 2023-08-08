Local

Police searching for suspect after North Shore bank robbery

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a suspect after a bank on the North Shore was robbed on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the Citizens Bank on Isabella Street just after 12:30 p.m.

A man, who police believe is in his late 30s or early 40s, entered the bank and demanded cash.

No weapon was used or seen during the robbery.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen on Sandusky Street, heading toward East Lacock Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800 or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.

