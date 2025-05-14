Police trying to find woman, 19, last seen making early morning food delivery in Green Tree

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who they say went missing after delivering a food order early Wednesday morning.

The department is trying to find Ginger Bloomer, 19, of Castle Shannon. Police say she picked up an order at an area Sheetz, then delivered it to a home on Pocono Drive in Green Tree at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday. She hasn’t been seen since.

Bloomer is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants with white “Reebok” lettering on the front, a camouflage jacket and a dark colored beanie.

If you see Bloomer or know where she may be, you’re asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at 412-473-1251.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group