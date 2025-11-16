Police vehicle involved in crash while providing backup for traffic stop in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A police vehicle was involved in a crash in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood on Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a police unit responded at 7 p.m. to back up officers during a traffic stop on Black Street.

The police vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and North Highland Avenue.

Medics evaluated the civilian driver at the scene, officials say. She was not taken to the hospital, but her vehicle was not drivable.

The two officers in the police vehicle were not injured, officials say. The driver was taken to the hospital for drug and alcohol testing per department protocol.

Officials say the police vehicle’s lights and sirens were activated when the crash happened.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw the intersection blocked off. A civilian vehicle could be seen with damage to the rear, as well as its front windshield.

The crash is under investigation.

