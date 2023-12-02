Police warn of increase in vehicle break-ins, minor criminal mischief during holiday season

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The holiday shopping season is underway, and Elizabeth Township Police want to make sure your gifts make it under the tree — and not into the wrong hands.

“Even though the Grinch was a fictional character in a Dr. Seuss book, we also have people that don’t have the holiday spirit that may want to take advantage of somebody else,” said Chief Ken Honick.

Tonight on 11 at 11, the warning from police before you do any holiday shopping.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group