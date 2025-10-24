‘Poor-rated’ Talbot Avenue ramp in Rankin to be demolished ahead of replacement

RANKIN, Pa. — A ramp in Rankin is set to be demolished soon ahead of its planned replacement.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works says demolition will begin Monday on the “poor-rated” Talbot Avenue ramp, located between Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue and Fleet Street.

Work is expected to last until winter 2026.

Mosites Construction Company of Robinson Township is the prime contractor.

The Talbot Avenue ramp was closed April 7 as part of a Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp replacement project.

In order to save on maintenance costs, DPW says it decided to keep the Talbot Avenue ramp closed after construction ended on a new Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp.

Construction will begin on a new Talbot Avenue ramp in spring 2028, the DPW says.

Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured using Braddock Avenue and Fourth Street.

