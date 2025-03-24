Talbot Avenue ramp to shut down for months as part of reconstruction project

RANKIN, Pa. — A ramp in Rankin is going to be shut down for months as part of an ongoing project.

Allegheny County Department of Public Works officials say the Talbot Avenue ramp, which is located between the Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue/Talbot Avenue intersection and Fleet Street, will close at 9 a.m. on April 7. The closure is required to allow for the reconstruction of the intersection.

Additionally, Kenmawr Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Carrie Furnace Boulevard and Braddock Avenue.

Officials expect these restrictions to end in November.

In the meantime, traffic will be detoured onto Braddock Avenue and Fourth Street.

This work is part of the $9.3 million Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp replacement project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group