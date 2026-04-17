Pop-Tarts to host Edible Mascot ‘sacrifice’ for fans during NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Visitors to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh can look forward to another unique event: a sacrifice.

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Pop-Tarts will host its Edible Mascot sacrifice at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at Nova Place (100 S. Commons) in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The toaster pastry “ritual” drew attention during the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Draft attendees will get to see and taste the sacrifice with Pop-Tarts’ Protein Slammin’ Strawberry mascot on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event begins with photo opportunities at 1 p.m.

The NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 and is expected to draw thousands of visitors, with activities being held across the North Shore and Downtown.

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