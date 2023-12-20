Popular nightclub on South Side to reopen as Avalon Social

PITTSBURGH — The nightclub property at 1601 East Carson St., with a history as a night-time draw to the South Side and a rooftop pool, is poised to reopen under a new name.

What operated in the ‘90s as Nick’s Fat City and under the ownership of AMPD Group had a run of 12 years as Diesel Club Lounge before it was converted to Foxtail Social Room in 2018.

Foxtail Social Room’s run ended in July of last year, an announcement that its closure was temporary at the time when ownership announced on social media that a spate of violent crime on the South Side motivated the decision.

