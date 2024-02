PITTSBURGH — Spring is in the air and that means ice cream shops across the region are preparing to open for the season.

Page’s, the popular ice cream shop on the South Side, announced they will reopen on Friday, March 8.

The shop is located at East Carson Street and Becks Run Road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group