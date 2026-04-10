FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house was left charred by flames in Fayette County on Friday.

Fayette County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 200 block of Pittsburgh Road at 12:49 p.m.

Porch roof collapses during house fire in Fayette County A house was left charred by flames in Fayette County on Friday. (WPXI/WPXI)

When Channel 11 arrived at the scene, debris from a porch roof that had collapsed was still on fire outside the house.

Porch roof collapses during house fire in Fayette County A house was left charred by flames in Fayette County on Friday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Smoke was also still coming out of the home’s roof.

Porch roof collapses during house fire in Fayette County A house was left charred by flames in Fayette County on Friday. (WPXI/WPXI)

The front of the house was visibly blackened and charred.

Porch roof collapses during house fire in Fayette County A house was left charred by flames in Fayette County on Friday. (WPXI/WPXI)

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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