Porch roof collapses during house fire in Fayette County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house was left charred by flames in Fayette County on Friday.
Fayette County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 200 block of Pittsburgh Road at 12:49 p.m.
When Channel 11 arrived at the scene, debris from a porch roof that had collapsed was still on fire outside the house.
Smoke was also still coming out of the home’s roof.
The front of the house was visibly blackened and charred.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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