Portersville pastor charged after alleged inappropriate sexual contact with 2 young girls

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. — A pastor in Portersville is facing charges for alleged inappropriate sexual contact with two young girls and a member of his congregation.

Herman Rushing Jr., a pastor at By His Grace Christian Ministries, is facing charges after an “extensive investigation.”

Rushing allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with two girls, ages 10 and 13, according to state police.

He is also accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a woman, who police said is a member of the congregation at the church.

Rushing has been arrested. He is charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group