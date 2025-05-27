Portion of Monroeville road to close for several months

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A portion of a road in Monroeville is scheduled to close for several months for construction.

Patton Street will close between Monroeville Boulevard and Mount Pleasant Drive starting at 9 a.m. on June 9.

The closure is expected to be in place until September.

Southbound traffic will be detoured using Monroeville Boulevard, Stroschein Road, William Penn Highway (Business Route 22), I-376 West, Beulah Road (Route 130), Brown Avenue (Route 130), and the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130). Northbound traffic will be detoured using the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130), Brown Avenue (Route 130), Beulah Road (Route 130), Churchill Road, I-376 East, William Penn Highway (Business Route 22), Stroschein Road, and Monroeville Boulevard.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works said residents living within the closure area will have access to their homes at all times.

Patton Street is used by an average of 8,217 drivers daily, according to the county.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group