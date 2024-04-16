Portion of Route 51 in Beaver County remains closed due to a landslide

Route 51 between Cove Hill and the Veterans Bridge is closed in Beaver County due to a landslide.

An emergency closure of Darlington Road in Fallston also continues due to a landslide after last week’s heavy rains. A portion of the road is closed between 8th Street and Cove Hill Road.

PennDOT has posted the following detour:

South of the Closure

From Darlington Road, turn right onto Cove Hill Road

Turn right onto Constitution Boulevard (Route 51)

Turn right onto 8th Street

Those traveling from north of the closure should follow the same detour in the opposite direction.

Trucks should use Route 588 (Darlington Road) instead of 8th Street.

There’s no word on when the roads will reopen.

