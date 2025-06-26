Portion of Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Chateau temporarily closed due to erosion

PITTSBURGH — A portion of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail is temporarily closed.

The City of Pittsburgh announced Thursday that a section of the riverfront trail in the Chateau neighborhood has been closed due to surface damage from erosion.

Bike and pedestrian traffic are not permitted on the trail between Branchport and North Franklin streets.

Trail users are encouraged to follow a detour using Metropolitan Street during the closure. Signage will direct traffic around the affected area.

Three Rivers Heritage Trail Detour in Chateau

“Safety comes first,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “We know this closure is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to protect the public while we assess the damage. We’re moving quickly to find a solution and get this vital trail reopened as soon as possible.”

It is unclear how long the section will be closed. The city says it will provide updates.

