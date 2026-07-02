Portion of T’s Red Line to close for rail crossing replacement

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced it will temporarily close a part of the T’s Red Line for rail crossing replacement.

The Red Line will be closed from Monday, July 6, through Sunday, July 12, between Alabama and Hillsdale avenues in Dormont.

During the work, Red Line service will operate in three sections, with shuttle buses connecting the closed portion of the line.

How service will operate

South Hills Village to St. Anne Station: Regular Red Line service will operate before trains are diverted onto the Blue Line toward Downtown

Overbrook Junction to Dormont Junction: A Rail Construction Shuttle will operate, serving Castle Shannon, Arlington, Poplar, and Mt. Lebanon Stations

Dormont Junction to Potomac Station: Shuttle buses will replace rail service

Potomac Station to Downtown: A second Rail Construction Shuttle will operate between Potomac Station and South Hills Junction, where riders can continue to Downtown as normal

The easiest way Downtown

For riders boarding at Castle Shannon, Arlington, Poplar, Mt. Lebanon or Dormont Junction, the fastest trip to Downtown will likely be:

Board the outbound Rail Construction Shuttle

Ride to Overbrook Junction

Transfer to any inbound rail car at nearby Willow Station

Traveling outbound from Downtown

If you usually take the Blue Line, simply board the train to your destination.

If you’re traveling to a station on the closed portion of the Red Line, board any rail car and exit at South Hills Junction. Follow signs for the Rail Construction Shuttle, which will operate between South Hills Junction and Potomac Station.

Shuttle buses will operate between Potomac Station and Dormont Junction

A second rail shuttle will operate between Dormont Junction and Overbrook Junction.

All construction shuttle buses and shuttle trains will be free during the closure. Regular fares will apply on all other rail service.

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