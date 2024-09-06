Local

Possible bomb threat prompts 2-hour delay at New Kensington-Arnold School District

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A possible bomb threat led to New Kensington-Arnold School District operating on a two hour delay Friday.

New Kensington police said the department received information regarding the tip and investigated Thursday night into Friday morning.

The two hour delay was used as a precaution, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, but there is no threat to the school district or community.

