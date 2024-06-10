Post-pandemic, demand for summer camps has spiked

Demand for summer camps has spiked since the pandemic, and in many cases, they can be expensive.

The American Camp Association reports the average cost of summer camp can add up to about $90 a day with overnight camp costing about $175 a day.

There are more than 15,000 camps across the country, the association says.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has more -- including some options still available in the Pittsburgh area -- through 7 a.m. on 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group