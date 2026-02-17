Pothole repairs underway Tuesday on I-70 in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising drivers of short-term single-lane restrictions on part of Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County on Tuesday. The restrictions are in place in both directions for pothole repairs.

This maintenance work is part of the ongoing $89 million Interstate 70 at Arnold City Interchange project in Rostraver Township. The project aims to improve safety and traffic operations at the interchange and along the interstate corridor by connecting Route 3011 and Daugherty Lane to Interstate 70.

The lane restrictions are located between the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad Bridge and Exit 46, which serves the Route 51 and Interstate 70 interchange.

The project area spans approximately 1.75 miles. The work extends from the Interstate 70 bridge over the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad to 1.37 miles east of the Arnold City Interchange. To accommodate the planned improvements, the roadway will be shifted approximately four feet to the north.

Construction crews are widening the median from four feet to 10 feet as part of the roadway modifications. Additionally, the outside shoulders along this stretch of the interstate are being expanded from 10 feet to 12 feet.

The reconstructed interchange will feature a diamond configuration. This design includes a five-leg roundabout to connect the eastbound ramps with Indian Hill Road and Finley Road. Westbound ramps are being rebuilt as standard diamond ramps with a non-signalized intersection.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group