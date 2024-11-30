Power outage at Philadelphia International Airport terminal impacting some flights

PHILADELPHIA — A power outage is causing problems at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday morning.

NBC News affiliate WCAU reports the outage is in Terminal D and anyone flying through United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada or Alaska Air should check with their airline for flight status updates.

All other terminals have power.

Information about what caused the outage or how long the airport expects it to be before power is restored was not immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group