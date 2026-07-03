Powerboat racing will return to Pittsburgh waters in 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Formula One Powerboat National Championship will return to Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers beginning on the July 4 weekend in 2027, marking the first time in a decade that the race has been held in the city.

The event is part of a new annual Fourth of July tradition, resulting from a three-year partnership between SportsPITTSBURGH and the International Hot Rod Association Powerboat Series.

This will be the first event owned and operated by SportsPITTSBURGH, a division of VisitPITTSBURGH.

“Pittsburgh has earned a national reputation for hosting world-class sporting events, and this partnership represents the next evolution of that success,” VisitPITTSBURGH President and CEO Jerad Bachar said. “We’re not simply bringing powerboat racing back to our rivers — we’re creating a signature Fourth of July tradition that showcases one of Pittsburgh’s greatest assets, strengthens our visitor economy and gives travelers another compelling reason to choose Pittsburgh year after year.”

The competition will feature IHRA’s premier Formula One powerboats, one of the sport’s fastest and most competitive racing circuits, with drivers battling for the National Championship. Racing will take place on the Allegheny River. Formula Lights and Tri-Hull classes will also compete throughout the weekend.

“We’re thrilled to bring the inaugural Formula One Powerboat National Championship to Pittsburgh for the next three years,” Tim Seebold, managing director of F1 for the IHRA, said. “This is such a fabulous venue for these high-powered watercrafts, and, with the other two classes, we are looking for some great racing on these tricky waters.”

Beyond the races, the two-day celebration will offer various free and family-friendly entertainment. This includes fly-boarders, stunt dogs and a dramatic drone light show.

“Major events like this are a win for our city,” Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “They bring local families and visitors to the riverfronts, create vibrancy Downtown and support our local businesses. Adding the Formula One Powerboat National Championship to Pittsburgh’s Independence Day celebration is an exciting opportunity to create a new tradition on our rivers.”

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