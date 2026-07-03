Multiple people injured in crash in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Braddock.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters, police and medics were called to Yost Blvd. at 11:50 a.m.

At least two people were taken to a hospital.

A portion of Yost Blvd is closed.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Allegheny County Police Department for more information. A spokesperson said they would share more information as it is made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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