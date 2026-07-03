Extreme Heat Warning extended, severe storms expected on Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH — Stay weather aware this weekend and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest forecast updates on the heat and storms.

The Extreme Heat Warning has been extended for most of the area until 8 p.m. Saturday, with the heat index near 100 degrees.

Heat Alerts as of 7/3/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Excessive Heat Risk as of 7/3/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Hot Car Temps as of 7/3/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Saturday, especially through the afternoon and evening, which could impact picnic or fireworks plans.

While not everyone will see storms, any storms that develop could bring damaging winds and downpours.

SPC Outlook as of 7/3/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Storm chances continue Sunday, with a higher threat for heavy downpours.

Severe Weather Team 11 will know more about when and where storms will be most likely, so check out the live forecast updates on Channel 11 News and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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