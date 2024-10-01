PPG challenges Pittsburgh students to recycle 2 million cans as part of national contest

PITTSBURGH — PPG is joining a U.S. recycling movement to collect millions of aluminum beverage cans as part of the “2 Million Cans Recycling Contest.”

The contest, held in partnership with the Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI), challenges elementary school students from across 12 states. It aims to provide environmental awareness, hands-on learning, teamwork and community engagement with young learners.

“We’re proud to support an initiative that raises awareness about aluminum recycling,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Packaging Coatings. “PPG is a member of CMI and works closely with the world’s leading aluminum sheet suppliers, can makers and brands to provide safe, innovative and reliable coatings that allow consumers to enjoy their favorite products in packaging made from infinitely recyclable metal. By working closely with our partners in the industry, our hope is to see an increase in the country’s recycling rate, starting here in Pittsburgh.”

In Pittsburgh, students from Environmental Charter School and Mendon Elementary School are participating with support from the Mon-Valley Recycling Center.

“This initiative will teach students about the value of recycling used aluminum beverage cans and how it makes a difference for people and our planet,” said Alexanderson. “Our youngest minds are leading the way in the 2 Million Cans Recycling Contest, and I’m excited to see what they will achieve this year.”

Participating schools will earn money from the aluminum beverage cans collected and sold to a local scrapyard partner. They will also receive prizes for hitting specific recycling goals throughout the year, and three schools will be awarded top prizes.

“Recycling aluminum beverage cans comes with significant environmental and economic benefits, especially when we all work together as a team to collect and recycle as many cans as possible,” said Scott Breen, CMI’s senior vice president of Sustainability.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group