PPG, Highmark among firms advising remote work as Draft brings road closures

PITTSBURGH — Major employers in the Pittsburgh region are asking employees to work remotely during the week of the NFL Draft.

PPG, Highmark Health, Koppers and Peoples Natural Gas are among the companies that are advising their employees downtown and on the North Shore not to come into their offices during the week of April 20. While the NFL Draft doesn’t officially begin until Thursday, April 23, there will be an increasing number of road closures and Draft-related activity on both sides of the river that week.

“During the week of the Draft, we are advising downtown employees to work remotely due to expected road closures, increases in traffic, and premium parking rates in the area,” said PPG spokeswoman Greta Edgar Borza.

Another Pittsburgh-based manufacturer with an eponymous building, Koppers, is also allowing its downtown employees to work remotely the entire week.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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