PPG makes contemporary pick for 2026 Color of the Year

Pittsburgh-headquartered PPG Industries Inc. has selected its 2026 Color of the Year, part of an annual tradition where the coatings manufacturer picks one of its in-house developed shades to set the tone for the year ahead.

For 2026, PPG took a contemporary route — a yellow-green “Secret Safari,” or PPG1110-4, was the selection.

“Secret Safari is a versatile shade that adapts to its surroundings,” Irina Hanhisalo, PPG color category lead, Architectural Coatings, said in a release. “It evokes a sense of calm in natural daylight and reveals layered depth in shadowed or low-light settings, making it a versatile choice for both residential interiors and commercial spaces.”

As part of the annual selection, PPG also names an annual color theme — for 2026, that theme is titled “Parallels,” consisting of three different palettes: “authentic,” or earthy tones and natural textures; “visionary,” focused on balanced contrasts and bold accents; and “expressive,” described as “vibrant hues and dynamic combinations.” PPG said that “Secret Safari,” complements all three of the palettes.

